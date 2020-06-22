6437 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

3 bdrm, 1 bath home for $1450 discounted rent - Ready Soon! Old Fashioned 1 1/2 story 3+ bedroom, 1 bath home. Gas wall furnace downstairs, electric baseboards upstairs, NEW Carpet, vinyl and FRESH paint. Covered front porch, fenced back yard with a carport. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 1 large room & with another bedroom upstairs. Separate laundry porch off the kitchen. Base rent of $1550 will be discounted to $1450 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1525 deposit. REDUCED Screening fee of $25 each per responsible adult over the age of eighteen. Some of the pictures shown are a couple years old, the home now has a new roof, carpet, vinyl and fresh paint. Should be ready to show by 6/16/2020



Nearby Schools )may or may not be assigned) Edison @ 5830 S Pine ... Gray @ 3109 S 60th ... Mt Tahoma @ 6229 S Tyler



More info on our properties or Rental criteria and applications are available at www.SandcoProperties.com



Our offices is open by appointment only during Phase 2, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to two people at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



No Pets Allowed



