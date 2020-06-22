All apartments in Tacoma
6437 S Puget Sound Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6437 S Puget Sound Ave

6437 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6437 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bdrm, 1 bath home for $1450 discounted rent - Ready Soon! Old Fashioned 1 1/2 story 3+ bedroom, 1 bath home. Gas wall furnace downstairs, electric baseboards upstairs, NEW Carpet, vinyl and FRESH paint. Covered front porch, fenced back yard with a carport. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 1 large room & with another bedroom upstairs. Separate laundry porch off the kitchen. Base rent of $1550 will be discounted to $1450 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $1525 deposit. REDUCED Screening fee of $25 each per responsible adult over the age of eighteen. Some of the pictures shown are a couple years old, the home now has a new roof, carpet, vinyl and fresh paint. Should be ready to show by 6/16/2020

Nearby Schools )may or may not be assigned) Edison @ 5830 S Pine ... Gray @ 3109 S 60th ... Mt Tahoma @ 6229 S Tyler

More info on our properties or Rental criteria and applications are available at www.SandcoProperties.com

Our offices is open by appointment only during Phase 2, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to two people at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
6437 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6437 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6437 S Puget Sound Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does offer parking.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 S Puget Sound Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
