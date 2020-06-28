All apartments in Tacoma
628 North Steele Street

628 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

628 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North End 3BD/2BATH House - This great 3 BD/2Bath multi-level home has very modern bathrooms, modern kitchen with pantry & add storage, open concept, newer Pergo flooring & carpet, is pet-friendly, has a washer/dryer & 1 car attached garage that includes lots of storage. Not only is this house wonderful on the inside, the location is awesome! It is just off 6th Ave where theres lots of dining and shopping. Its also located close to Wright Park, U of Puget Sound and a short drive to Hwy 16 and I-705 for freeway access.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2100 ($500 is NR for prof. carpet & house cleaning)
MRA Fee: $7/Month
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
SEE https://keyrentertacoma.com/ FOR INFORMATION ACCURACY

(RLNE5127586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 North Steele Street have any available units?
628 North Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 North Steele Street have?
Some of 628 North Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 North Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 North Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 North Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 North Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 628 North Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 628 North Steele Street offers parking.
Does 628 North Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 North Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 North Steele Street have a pool?
No, 628 North Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 North Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 628 North Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 North Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 North Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
