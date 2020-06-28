628 North Steele Street

Amenities
North End 3BD/2BATH House - This great 3 BD/2Bath multi-level home has very modern bathrooms, modern kitchen with pantry & add storage, open concept, newer Pergo flooring & carpet, is pet-friendly, has a washer/dryer & 1 car attached garage that includes lots of storage. Not only is this house wonderful on the inside, the location is awesome! It is just off 6th Ave where theres lots of dining and shopping. Its also located close to Wright Park, U of Puget Sound and a short drive to Hwy 16 and I-705 for freeway access.
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2100 ($500 is NR for prof. carpet & house cleaning)
MRA Fee: $7/Month
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
SEE https://keyrentertacoma.com/ FOR INFORMATION ACCURACY
(RLNE5127586)