6123 S I St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tacoma! - Application Pending



This cute home has an easy floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances great for entertaining both inside and out. 3 nice sized bedrooms & 2 updated full bathrooms and attached garage. Enjoy catching the breeze on the spacious backyard deck or working in the large yard. This lot is fully fenced with alley access for accessibility. Smaller pet may accepted with deposit.



#671



Jason@havenrent.com



(RLNE3809921)