Completely remodeled charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tacoma! - Application Pending
This cute home has an easy floor plan with lots of natural light. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances great for entertaining both inside and out. 3 nice sized bedrooms & 2 updated full bathrooms and attached garage. Enjoy catching the breeze on the spacious backyard deck or working in the large yard. This lot is fully fenced with alley access for accessibility. Smaller pet may accepted with deposit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6123 S I St have any available units?
6123 S I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 S I St have?
Some of 6123 S I St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 S I St currently offering any rent specials?
6123 S I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 S I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6123 S I St is pet friendly.
Does 6123 S I St offer parking?
Yes, 6123 S I St offers parking.
Does 6123 S I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 S I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 S I St have a pool?
No, 6123 S I St does not have a pool.
Does 6123 S I St have accessible units?
No, 6123 S I St does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 S I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 S I St does not have units with dishwashers.