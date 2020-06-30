6105 North 16th Street

Amenities
Looking for that special carefree home and lifestyle opportunity? Look no further than this sweet two bedroom corner condominium home located just a short distance from highway 16 and all that North Tacoma has to offer. This beauty has been updated with that kind of care you may expect from a European craftsman lavishing every inch of space with pure thoughtfulness and quality. Everything is newly updated with surprising top shelf products.
*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***
253-845-Rent(7368)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.