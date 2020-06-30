All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6105 North 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6105 North 16th Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:17 PM

6105 North 16th Street

6105 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6105 North 16th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for that special carefree home and lifestyle opportunity? Look no further than this sweet two bedroom corner condominium home located just a short distance from highway 16 and all that North Tacoma has to offer. This beauty has been updated with that kind of care you may expect from a European craftsman lavishing every inch of space with pure thoughtfulness and quality. Everything is newly updated with surprising top shelf products.

*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***

253-845-Rent(7368)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 North 16th Street have any available units?
6105 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6105 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6105 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6105 North 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6105 North 16th Street offer parking?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6105 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6105 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 North 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 North 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus