6105 North 16th Street

Looking for that special carefree home and lifestyle opportunity? Look no further than this sweet two bedroom corner condominium home located just a short distance from highway 16 and all that North Tacoma has to offer. This beauty has been updated with that kind of care you may expect from a European craftsman lavishing every inch of space with pure thoughtfulness and quality. Everything is newly updated with surprising top shelf products.



*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***



253-845-Rent(7368)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.