610 S Ainsworth Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

610 S Ainsworth Ave

610 South Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

610 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with White Picket Fence Close to 6th Ave and Stadium Districts - **Application Pending**
This 5 bedroom 3 bath updated home is waiting for you! Featuring an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Living, dining, sitting room/bedroom, kitchen, laundry and 3/4 bath all in first floor. The 2nd story features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The attic has been converted into a large bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout both 1st and 2nd stories. The yard features flower beds and is completely fenced in front and back with a white picket fence in the front, privacy fence in back and nice 2 car garage with power. Don't miss out this beautiful home wont last! Pets considered on a Case by Case Basis with Aggressive Breed Restrictions

Rental Requirements:
600 Credit Score Minimum
Income 3x Monthly Rent
2 years Rental History Minimum

#3069
Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE4884994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
610 S Ainsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have?
Some of 610 S Ainsworth Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
610 S Ainsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 S Ainsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 610 S Ainsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 S Ainsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 610 S Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 610 S Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 S Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

