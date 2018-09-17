All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 17 2020

6041 South Warner Street - C

6041 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

6041 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this conveniently located, 36x48 dream 2 car Garage/Workshop with tons of space and storage!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $495 + electric bill back for power usage
2. Security Deposit = $400
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in.
4. No Pets Allowed

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Jess. You can call or text Jess at 253-210-0123.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have any available units?
6041 South Warner Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6041 South Warner Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
6041 South Warner Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 South Warner Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 6041 South Warner Street - C offers parking.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have a pool?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have accessible units?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 South Warner Street - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 6041 South Warner Street - C does not have units with air conditioning.

