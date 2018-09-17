6041 South Warner Street - C

Amenities
Come check out this conveniently located, 36x48 dream 2 car Garage/Workshop with tons of space and storage!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $495 + electric bill back for power usage
2. Security Deposit = $400
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in.
4. No Pets Allowed
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Jess. You can call or text Jess at 253-210-0123.
Hope to hear from you soon!