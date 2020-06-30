Amenities

6015 S Stevens St Available 01/15/20 6015 S Stevens St Tacoma 98409 - Awesomely updated 3 bedroom single level home with large fenced yard. You'll love the elegant granite counters, warm cabinets & stainless appliances. The master bedroom has a private bath & walk in closet. Updated & easy to maintain laminate wood flooring in main living area w/ carpet in bedrooms. High vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace & cute covered front porch.Located in a convenient location close to bus lines, schools, shopping and freeways. No Pets, No Smoking. $45 application fee per adult, 650 credit requirement. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com.



No Pets Allowed



