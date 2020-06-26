All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

6012 N 15th St. D-103

6012 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6012 North 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
North End Condo for Rent - This North end emodeled 2-story condo ready to rent! Quality touches include kitchen with quartz counters, undermount sink, pantry, and hickory cabinets. Lots of storage: 2 closets in each bedroom, coat closet, large storage under the stairs. 2 bathrooms, both remodeled from top to bottom. Beautiful bamboo floors. Cadet heat with thermostats in each room, full-size W/D upstairs. Complex includes fitness room, athletic court, onsite manager, pool.
Please call Liz Frye
Hawkins Poe
360.918.6265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have any available units?
6012 N 15th St. D-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have?
Some of 6012 N 15th St. D-103's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 N 15th St. D-103 currently offering any rent specials?
6012 N 15th St. D-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 N 15th St. D-103 pet-friendly?
No, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 offer parking?
No, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 does not offer parking.
Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have a pool?
Yes, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 has a pool.
Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have accessible units?
No, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 N 15th St. D-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 N 15th St. D-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
