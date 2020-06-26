6012 N 15th St. D-103

Amenities

North End Condo for Rent - This North end emodeled 2-story condo ready to rent! Quality touches include kitchen with quartz counters, undermount sink, pantry, and hickory cabinets. Lots of storage: 2 closets in each bedroom, coat closet, large storage under the stairs. 2 bathrooms, both remodeled from top to bottom. Beautiful bamboo floors. Cadet heat with thermostats in each room, full-size W/D upstairs. Complex includes fitness room, athletic court, onsite manager, pool.

Please call Liz Frye

Hawkins Poe

360.918.6265



No Pets Allowed



