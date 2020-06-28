All apartments in Tacoma
5802 South M Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

5802 South M Street

5802 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

5802 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1350 square ft rambler has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Great neighborhood with all of the city conveniences. Amenities include attached garage, low maintenance fully-fenced backyard with patio, storage shed, alarm system, spacious laundry room w/ new windows includes washer and dryer, high-efficiency gas furnace, expansive kitchen open to family room w/ massive windows, large fireplace! Landscaped front yard, ample driveway parking-all on a corner lot! Great kitchen with lots of storage, corner sink and oversized stove. Small dogs allowed with pet fee. Sorry, no cats. First FULL months rent, deposit and $200 processing fee due on move in. Tacoma School District. Nearest schools are Mann Elementary, Giaudrone Middle and Lincoln High School. Tenants: Please verify school information before signing a lease. LIVE VIDEO SHOWINGS available for anyone out of the area via Skype, Facetime, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 South M Street have any available units?
5802 South M Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5802 South M Street have?
Some of 5802 South M Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 South M Street currently offering any rent specials?
5802 South M Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 South M Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 South M Street is pet friendly.
Does 5802 South M Street offer parking?
Yes, 5802 South M Street offers parking.
Does 5802 South M Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 South M Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 South M Street have a pool?
No, 5802 South M Street does not have a pool.
Does 5802 South M Street have accessible units?
No, 5802 South M Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 South M Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 South M Street has units with dishwashers.
