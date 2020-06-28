5802 South M Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1350 square ft rambler has 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Great neighborhood with all of the city conveniences. Amenities include attached garage, low maintenance fully-fenced backyard with patio, storage shed, alarm system, spacious laundry room w/ new windows includes washer and dryer, high-efficiency gas furnace, expansive kitchen open to family room w/ massive windows, large fireplace! Landscaped front yard, ample driveway parking-all on a corner lot! Great kitchen with lots of storage, corner sink and oversized stove. Small dogs allowed with pet fee. Sorry, no cats. First FULL months rent, deposit and $200 processing fee due on move in. Tacoma School District. Nearest schools are Mann Elementary, Giaudrone Middle and Lincoln High School. Tenants: Please verify school information before signing a lease. LIVE VIDEO SHOWINGS available for anyone out of the area via Skype, Facetime, etc.