Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5413 S Puget Sound #1
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5413 S Puget Sound #1
5413 South Puget Sound Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5413 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma
Amenities
all utils included
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
5413 S Puget Sound Apartments - Nice apt. in 5 plex building. 1 bedroom and 1 bath ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER!! New paint and New carpet!
Off-street parking.
Deposit is $725
No pets!
Please call Liz Frye for a showing at 360-918-6265 or the office at 253-274-9190
(RLNE2583751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have any available units?
5413 S Puget Sound #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 5413 S Puget Sound #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5413 S Puget Sound #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 S Puget Sound #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 offers parking.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have a pool?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have accessible units?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5413 S Puget Sound #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5413 S Puget Sound #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
