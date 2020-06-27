5233 South I Street

Amenities

Single Family Home in Tacoma - Come check out this amazing home in South end Tacoma today! Recently remodeled in 2012 from the studs out, this house has brand new plumbing, electrical and HVAC. The carpet and light fixtures are all brand new and lights are all LED, no bulbs to replace! Just one block away from Mann Elementary school and just a few minutes from I-5. The gas fireplace in the living room has been recently updated and gives the whole house a warm and cozy feeling. Two blocks north of 56th which has lots of local shops and eateries to enjoy. Tacoma mall is also just a short 5 minute drive away. 3 closed door bedrooms and and a loft makes a 4th bedroom. Two full bathrooms and newly updated kitchen. Also in the kitchen is a gas range, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with electric dryer. Ample street parking plus alley access and a large, fully enclosed back yard to spread out in. Schedule a showing today!



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/560a9a0086

Questions: Call Blake (206) 577-0830



(RLNE4529424)