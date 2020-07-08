5223 S Warner St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

FOR RENT: 3 bedroom/1 bath Craftsman - Tacoma $1900 AVAILABLE NOW - Imagine renting an adorable Craftsman in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by parks and trails. Imagine a walk score of 77 and not even needing a car, this location has it all. Nature, urban convenience, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, bike trails and gorgeous, tree filled parks, all within walking distance.



Charming 1916 home has been completely remodeled and is in excellent condition. Welcoming covered front porch and large backyard patio area with covered storage or use as a carport. Roomy and light filled 1,366 sq/ft, 3 Bed/1 Bath (2 beds upstairs and 1 on main floor) with gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances & large walk in pantry. Separate mudroom/enclosed back porch area features additional storage and W/D. Plenty of off street parking available, 2 driveways w/parking and a covered carport.



EZ access to freeways, JBLM, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma art galleries, museums, bars, restaurants and waterfront parks. A commuter's dream location - 5 blocks walk to the South Tacoma Sounder Train Station. From there, arrive at the Tacoma Dome station in 15 minutes and catch any number of buses or the Tacoma Light Rail system and be in the Downtown Tacoma business district in minutes. Or, if you work further north, or Seattle, catch the Sounder Train and be in downtown Seattle in 1 hour.



$1900 per month w/1 year lease - First + $1900 deposit - NO SMOKING - Pets MAY be considered on a case by case basis w/monthly pet rent/per pet of $25.00. View details & application at smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals - Application $40



(RLNE5740895)