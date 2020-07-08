All apartments in Tacoma
5223 S Warner St
5223 S Warner St

5223 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

5223 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
FOR RENT: 3 bedroom/1 bath Craftsman - Tacoma $1900 AVAILABLE NOW - Imagine renting an adorable Craftsman in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by parks and trails. Imagine a walk score of 77 and not even needing a car, this location has it all. Nature, urban convenience, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, bike trails and gorgeous, tree filled parks, all within walking distance.

Charming 1916 home has been completely remodeled and is in excellent condition. Welcoming covered front porch and large backyard patio area with covered storage or use as a carport. Roomy and light filled 1,366 sq/ft, 3 Bed/1 Bath (2 beds upstairs and 1 on main floor) with gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances & large walk in pantry. Separate mudroom/enclosed back porch area features additional storage and W/D. Plenty of off street parking available, 2 driveways w/parking and a covered carport.

EZ access to freeways, JBLM, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma art galleries, museums, bars, restaurants and waterfront parks. A commuter's dream location - 5 blocks walk to the South Tacoma Sounder Train Station. From there, arrive at the Tacoma Dome station in 15 minutes and catch any number of buses or the Tacoma Light Rail system and be in the Downtown Tacoma business district in minutes. Or, if you work further north, or Seattle, catch the Sounder Train and be in downtown Seattle in 1 hour.

$1900 per month w/1 year lease - First + $1900 deposit - NO SMOKING - Pets MAY be considered on a case by case basis w/monthly pet rent/per pet of $25.00. View details & application at smartpadmanagement.com/available-rentals - Application $40

(RLNE5740895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 S Warner St have any available units?
5223 S Warner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 S Warner St have?
Some of 5223 S Warner St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 S Warner St currently offering any rent specials?
5223 S Warner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 S Warner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 S Warner St is pet friendly.
Does 5223 S Warner St offer parking?
Yes, 5223 S Warner St offers parking.
Does 5223 S Warner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 S Warner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 S Warner St have a pool?
No, 5223 S Warner St does not have a pool.
Does 5223 S Warner St have accessible units?
No, 5223 S Warner St does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 S Warner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 S Warner St does not have units with dishwashers.

