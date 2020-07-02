All apartments in Tacoma
5015 N. 7th Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

5015 N. 7th Street

5015 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5015 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Privacy in the City! 3 bedroom Rambler with Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,850.00
Available: 9/7/2018
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,850.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Tenants Responsible for all Utilties
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Secluded park-like setting surrounds this delightful large 3-Bedroom & 2-Bathroom rambler. Remodeled kitchen, cozy living room with decorative fireplace, plus Rec-room & small den. Fully fenced yard with detached 1-car garage. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and freeways.

Sorry, this home has a no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing. You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2613043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 N. 7th Street have any available units?
5015 N. 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 N. 7th Street have?
Some of 5015 N. 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 N. 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5015 N. 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 N. 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5015 N. 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 5015 N. 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5015 N. 7th Street offers parking.
Does 5015 N. 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5015 N. 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 N. 7th Street have a pool?
No, 5015 N. 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5015 N. 7th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5015 N. 7th Street has accessible units.
Does 5015 N. 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 N. 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

