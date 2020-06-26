All apartments in Tacoma
4937 Enetai Ave NE
4937 Enetai Ave NE

4937 Enetai Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Enetai Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated rambler in desirable Browns Point area! - Wonderfully redesigned rambler features an amazing kitchen w/ new soft close cabinets and pull out drawers, high end stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Light and bright open concept living room with large windows, real hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and designer colors throughout. This home truly has it all! Vaulted ceilings, skylights, and large kitchen island w/ pendant lighting, plus separate eating nook and a formal dining area. 3 bedrooms 2 baths includes good size master bedroom with on suit master bath and walk-in closet. Nice and private back patio and fully fenced yard is perfect for entertaining guests. Washer and Dryer included Pet may be considered on case by case basis.

#763

Richard@havenrent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4120959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have any available units?
4937 Enetai Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have?
Some of 4937 Enetai Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Enetai Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Enetai Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Enetai Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4937 Enetai Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Enetai Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4937 Enetai Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4937 Enetai Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4937 Enetai Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Enetai Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4937 Enetai Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
