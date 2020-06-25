4840 N 8th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

CHARMING! ***Completely remodeled home***MANY UPGRADES***HW floors - WOW! WOW! WOW!

If you are looking for something REALLY NICE in the North end of Tacoma...

HERE IT IS.



Mid century bungalow that has been COMPLETELY remodeled with high-end features.



One level living, 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite counters, upgrade appliances.



AIR CONDITIONING!

Skylights in each bathroom.

Vaulted ceiling in living room.



HUGE rear patio in private fenced back yard.

Condition is PERFECT!

Vacant and ready for you now!



