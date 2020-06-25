All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4840 N 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4840 N 8th St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

4840 N 8th St

4840 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4840 North 8th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING! ***Completely remodeled home***MANY UPGRADES***HW floors - WOW! WOW! WOW!
If you are looking for something REALLY NICE in the North end of Tacoma...
HERE IT IS.

Mid century bungalow that has been COMPLETELY remodeled with high-end features.

One level living, 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite counters, upgrade appliances.

AIR CONDITIONING!
Skylights in each bathroom.
Vaulted ceiling in living room.

HUGE rear patio in private fenced back yard.
Condition is PERFECT!
Vacant and ready for you now!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the TEST (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

PASS THE TEST AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the
$40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE4797902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 N 8th St have any available units?
4840 N 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 N 8th St have?
Some of 4840 N 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
4840 N 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 N 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 4840 N 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4840 N 8th St offer parking?
No, 4840 N 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 4840 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 N 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 4840 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 4840 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 4840 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4840 N 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus