4631 N Defiance St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 AM

4631 N Defiance St

4631 North Defiance Street · No Longer Available
Location

4631 North Defiance Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Remodel Home for rent in Ruston/Pt Definance - Property Id: 91511

Total remodel in highly desirable Pt. Defiance / Ruston neighborhood is move-in ready! Walkable distance to Pt. Defiance National Park, Zoo/Aquarium, Ferry Terminal, Pt. Defiance Preschool/Elementary,Bus Terminals, and Restaurants/Bars. Only a 5 minute drive to Ruston Waterfront, Downtown Proctor, University of Puget Sound, and 16 Freeway.
Hardwood floors, new granite/stainless kitchen, new appliances , beautifully updated baths and spacious master are just a few of the the many wow factors. New furnace, water heater, A/C and a huge detached 2 car garage with second floor storage. Large private lot, RV Parking in front with electrical, and also parking for two cars in front of house. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in the beautiful Pt. Defiance neighborhood.
No cats allowed. Dogs depending on discussion.
Contact Greg Kurtz: 805-443-1194 or Myra Kurtz 309-825-5000, gskrout@hotmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91511
Property Id 91511

(RLNE5462530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

