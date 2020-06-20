4631 N Defiance St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Remodel Home for rent in Ruston/Pt Definance - Property Id: 91511



Total remodel in highly desirable Pt. Defiance / Ruston neighborhood is move-in ready! Walkable distance to Pt. Defiance National Park, Zoo/Aquarium, Ferry Terminal, Pt. Defiance Preschool/Elementary,Bus Terminals, and Restaurants/Bars. Only a 5 minute drive to Ruston Waterfront, Downtown Proctor, University of Puget Sound, and 16 Freeway.

Hardwood floors, new granite/stainless kitchen, new appliances , beautifully updated baths and spacious master are just a few of the the many wow factors. New furnace, water heater, A/C and a huge detached 2 car garage with second floor storage. Large private lot, RV Parking in front with electrical, and also parking for two cars in front of house. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in the beautiful Pt. Defiance neighborhood.

No cats allowed. Dogs depending on discussion.

Contact Greg Kurtz: 805-443-1194 or Myra Kurtz 309-825-5000, gskrout@hotmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91511

Property Id 91511



(RLNE5462530)