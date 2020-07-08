All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

4607 N Visscher

4607 North Visscher Street · No Longer Available
Location

4607 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4607 N Visscher Available 05/21/20 North End 3 bdrm, 2 bath home by Point Defiance $1950 discounted rent - Just a few minutes from Point Defiance Park & the Tacoma Waterfront! Schools (Point Defiance Elementary, Truman Middle & Wilson High School). Video tour available!:3+ bedroom, 2 bath home located in a desirable North Tacoma area! Main floor with a large open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. Sliding glass door off the dining area to a deck. Additional office or den and a full bath also located on the main floor. Large kitchen with stainless steel range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Separate utility room with storage located off the kitchen. 3 generous sized bedrooms upstairs, to include the master bedroom which has a shared en suite. About 1872 square feet of living space, vinyl windows, BB electric heat, fenced yard, on street parking. Base rent of $2050 will be discounted to $1950 if all monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month. $2050 deposit. Small pets only with a $500 refundable deposit per per & $25 pet rent. Directions:Head North on Pearl to North 46th, turn left to Visscher, turn right to home on right.

Our offices is closed during the Shelter at Home mandate, so for more information or to schedule a viewing, please email Sandco Properties, Inc at Info@SandcoProperties.com or visit www.SandcoProperties.com where you can fill out an application, contact us and more! Please note: We will be practicing Social Distancing and will only show to one person at a time. Prospects must wear masks (as will we).

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering tovote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

(RLNE5769606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

