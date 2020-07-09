All apartments in Tacoma
4273 East Roosevelt Avenue
4273 East Roosevelt Avenue

4273 East Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4273 East Roosevelt Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing home has 1873 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Wonderful private lot with beautifully landscaped lot next door-No neighbors on one side! First floor boasts hardwood flooring! Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and built-ins. This home has air conditioning and washer and dryer included! Wonderful loft area at the top of the stairs. Relax in the fantastic master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and trey ceiling. Fully fenced, stunning backyard with patio, automatic sprinkler system and automatic outdoor lights. It backs up to a forest for added privacy. 2 car garage. $50 off rent per month for Military! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
