4273 East Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing home has 1873 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Wonderful private lot with beautifully landscaped lot next door-No neighbors on one side! First floor boasts hardwood flooring! Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and built-ins. This home has air conditioning and washer and dryer included! Wonderful loft area at the top of the stairs. Relax in the fantastic master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and trey ceiling. Fully fenced, stunning backyard with patio, automatic sprinkler system and automatic outdoor lights. It backs up to a forest for added privacy. 2 car garage. $50 off rent per month for Military! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.