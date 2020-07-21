4236 E T st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Centrally Located Enticing 4BD/2.5Bath Home - Located close to I-5, Hwy16, and just 20 mins from JBLM, this multilevel 4BD/2.5Bath home is in the family friendly Salishan HOA community that offers regular events for all ages. Walking distance is Tacomas gem; 373-acre Swan Creek Park! This open concept house has gorgeous laminate flooring, a modern kitchen with granite counters, full tile backsplash, SS appliances, an island and pantry for plenty of kitchen storage. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet and bath. The home is energy efficient with tank-less hot water heater and a heat pump to help reduce power bills & provides AC in the summer. The pet friendly home has a fully fenced backyard that includes a patio and wood deck with a greenbelt behind for extra privacy. Included is a laundry rm with full size washer/dryer, lg hallway linen closet, and an attached 2 car garage that offers more storage. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2200 ($550 N/R Cleaning & Shampoo Carpet)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5417816)