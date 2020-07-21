All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

4236 E T st

4236 East T Street · No Longer Available
Location

4236 East T Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Centrally Located Enticing 4BD/2.5Bath Home - Located close to I-5, Hwy16, and just 20 mins from JBLM, this multilevel 4BD/2.5Bath home is in the family friendly Salishan HOA community that offers regular events for all ages. Walking distance is Tacomas gem; 373-acre Swan Creek Park! This open concept house has gorgeous laminate flooring, a modern kitchen with granite counters, full tile backsplash, SS appliances, an island and pantry for plenty of kitchen storage. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet and bath. The home is energy efficient with tank-less hot water heater and a heat pump to help reduce power bills & provides AC in the summer. The pet friendly home has a fully fenced backyard that includes a patio and wood deck with a greenbelt behind for extra privacy. Included is a laundry rm with full size washer/dryer, lg hallway linen closet, and an attached 2 car garage that offers more storage. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2200 ($550 N/R Cleaning & Shampoo Carpet)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5417816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 E T st have any available units?
4236 E T st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 E T st have?
Some of 4236 E T st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 E T st currently offering any rent specials?
4236 E T st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 E T st pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 E T st is pet friendly.
Does 4236 E T st offer parking?
Yes, 4236 E T st offers parking.
Does 4236 E T st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4236 E T st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 E T st have a pool?
No, 4236 E T st does not have a pool.
Does 4236 E T st have accessible units?
No, 4236 E T st does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 E T st have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 E T st does not have units with dishwashers.
