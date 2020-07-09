All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 South M St Unit: B

410 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steelappliances. Lots of storage. Master bedroom has huge closet. Nice deck to relax in the summer.This unit is on the first floor just a few steps up and your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 South M St Unit: B have any available units?
410 South M St Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 410 South M St Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
410 South M St Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 South M St Unit: B pet-friendly?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 410 South M St Unit: B offers parking.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have a pool?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B does not have a pool.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 South M St Unit: B does not have units with air conditioning.

