2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steelappliances. Lots of storage. Master bedroom has huge closet. Nice deck to relax in the summer.This unit is on the first floor just a few steps up and your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 South M St Unit: B have any available units?
410 South M St Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 410 South M St Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
410 South M St Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.