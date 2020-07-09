All apartments in Tacoma
410 South M St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:07 PM

410 South M St

410 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment with open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steelappliances. Lots of storage. Master bedroom has huge closet. Nice deck to relax in the summer.This unit is on the first floor just a few steps up and your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

