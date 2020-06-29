409 S 34th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic 3 bedroom 1 bath Four Square 1907 home located in Tacoma. Plenty of charm to be found. Large living room and formal dining with with built ins. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with high ceilings and updated bath. Extra storage in unfinished attic and basement.

Nice covered front porch, flat, grassy back yard fully fenced. Close to UW Tacoma, Museum, public transport, and easy access to I-5 (only minutes away).



Animals are subject to approval and may require additional deposit/pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No smoking in/on property.

Basic requirements to qualify:

Gross income must be a minimum of 3 times rental amount.

Every household member 18 years and older must complete a rental application.

Must show valid government issued id.

Must have reasonable credit (over 650 preferred).

Must have a favorable and verifiable rental history (no past evictions or landlord issues) from unbiased sources.

Lease term ends 08/31/2020 with option to renew.