All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 409 S 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
409 S 34th St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

409 S 34th St

409 South 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

409 South 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic 3 bedroom 1 bath Four Square 1907 home located in Tacoma. Plenty of charm to be found. Large living room and formal dining with with built ins. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with high ceilings and updated bath. Extra storage in unfinished attic and basement.
Nice covered front porch, flat, grassy back yard fully fenced. Close to UW Tacoma, Museum, public transport, and easy access to I-5 (only minutes away).

Animals are subject to approval and may require additional deposit/pet fee. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No smoking in/on property.
Basic requirements to qualify:
Gross income must be a minimum of 3 times rental amount.
Every household member 18 years and older must complete a rental application.
Must show valid government issued id.
Must have reasonable credit (over 650 preferred).
Must have a favorable and verifiable rental history (no past evictions or landlord issues) from unbiased sources.
Lease term ends 08/31/2020 with option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 S 34th St have any available units?
409 S 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 S 34th St have?
Some of 409 S 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 S 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
409 S 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 S 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 S 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 409 S 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 409 S 34th St offers parking.
Does 409 S 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 S 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 S 34th St have a pool?
No, 409 S 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 409 S 34th St have accessible units?
No, 409 S 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 409 S 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 S 34th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus