4039 South Junett Street, Apt C
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

4039 South Junett Street, Apt C

4039 South Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4039 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Newer Build Spacious Luxury Townhomes!

Incredible convenience! Centrally located, 5 minutes from downtown Tacoma, 10 minutes to JBLM, 1 block from The Tacoma Mall, 1 minute to I-5.

(253) 238-6298

Call this newer construction townhome your next home! Units at the Junett Townhomes feature:

Garage Parking and Storage
9 ft Ceilings
42" Cabinets
Cable/Internet Ready
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Sink
Energy Efficient Lighting
Exterior Security Cameras
Fire Alarm
Electric Fireplace
Granite Countertops
Large Kitchens
Cooking Islands
Monitored Security Alarm
Overhead Microwave
Oversized Closets
Walk-in Pantry
Pets Accepted
Porcelain Tile
Public Transportation
Reinforced Front Doors
Spacious Plans
Sprinkler System
TV Ready Mantel

Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing. DOL Lic 21291 (253) 238-6298.
Photos included may be of an example unit of similar size and floor plan in the same building. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent. Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply. Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months. Pre-qualify, no-cost, no-obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have any available units?
4039 South Junett Street, Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have?
Some of 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
4039 South Junett Street, Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C offers parking.
Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have a pool?
No, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have accessible units?
No, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 South Junett Street, Apt C has units with dishwashers.

