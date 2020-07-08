4039 South Junett Street, Apt C

Amenities
Newer Build Spacious Luxury Townhomes!
Incredible convenience! Centrally located, 5 minutes from downtown Tacoma, 10 minutes to JBLM, 1 block from The Tacoma Mall, 1 minute to I-5.
(253) 238-6298
Call this newer construction townhome your next home! Units at the Junett Townhomes feature:
Garage Parking and Storage
9 ft Ceilings
42" Cabinets
Cable/Internet Ready
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Sink
Energy Efficient Lighting
Exterior Security Cameras
Fire Alarm
Electric Fireplace
Granite Countertops
Large Kitchens
Cooking Islands
Monitored Security Alarm
Overhead Microwave
Oversized Closets
Walk-in Pantry
Pets Accepted
Porcelain Tile
Public Transportation
Reinforced Front Doors
Spacious Plans
Sprinkler System
TV Ready Mantel
Rental Criteria Includes: - Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. - Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. - Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership. - The security deposit is based on final credit approval. - First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month's rent under certain conditions. - Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent. - We do not accept portable screening reports - Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio. New Door Property Management Equal Opportunity Housing. DOL Lic 21291 (253) 238-6298.
Photos included may be of an example unit of similar size and floor plan in the same building. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome w/additional pet deposit & pet rent. Application Fee: $30 credit check per person. All prospective residents over the age of 18 must apply. Lease Term: 6, 9 or 12 months. Pre-qualify, no-cost, no-obligation, secure application here: https://newdoorpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/