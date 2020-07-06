All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

4021 North 21st South

4021 North 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 North 21st Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located 2 blocks off Proctor in the middle of all the Action! You are in the middle of the Proctor Hub! Walk to Met Market for groceries, amazing schools and restaurants. A MUST SEE! Rent $1395.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 North 21st South have any available units?
4021 North 21st South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4021 North 21st South currently offering any rent specials?
4021 North 21st South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 North 21st South pet-friendly?
No, 4021 North 21st South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4021 North 21st South offer parking?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not offer parking.
Does 4021 North 21st South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 North 21st South have a pool?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not have a pool.
Does 4021 North 21st South have accessible units?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 North 21st South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 North 21st South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 North 21st South does not have units with air conditioning.

