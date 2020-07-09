All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4017 52nd St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4017 52nd St North East
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

4017 52nd St North East

4017 52nd St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4017 52nd St NE, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Located in NE Tacoma/Browns Point area at "The Summit at Stonebrook" subdivision, this home provides 2435 sq ft of living space, featuring 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Features include a gorgeous kitchen w/ light cabinetry and contemporary mosaic backsplash and an island, large living area including dining area w/ glass doors to the deck w/ stunning views. Spacious Master features its own den and has views of Mount Rainier. This home is complete w/ a large deck space, equally paired patio and a 3 car garage. Shopping and Golf close by, good schools in a desired neighborhood. Pets on a case by case bases w/ Approval & fee. There is a one time $157 admin processing fee. Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 52nd St North East have any available units?
4017 52nd St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 52nd St North East have?
Some of 4017 52nd St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 52nd St North East currently offering any rent specials?
4017 52nd St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 52nd St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 52nd St North East is pet friendly.
Does 4017 52nd St North East offer parking?
Yes, 4017 52nd St North East offers parking.
Does 4017 52nd St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 52nd St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 52nd St North East have a pool?
No, 4017 52nd St North East does not have a pool.
Does 4017 52nd St North East have accessible units?
No, 4017 52nd St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 52nd St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 52nd St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus