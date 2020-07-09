4017 52nd St North East

Amenities

Located in NE Tacoma/Browns Point area at "The Summit at Stonebrook" subdivision, this home provides 2435 sq ft of living space, featuring 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Features include a gorgeous kitchen w/ light cabinetry and contemporary mosaic backsplash and an island, large living area including dining area w/ glass doors to the deck w/ stunning views. Spacious Master features its own den and has views of Mount Rainier. This home is complete w/ a large deck space, equally paired patio and a 3 car garage. Shopping and Golf close by, good schools in a desired neighborhood. Pets on a case by case bases w/ Approval & fee. There is a one time $157 admin processing fee. Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032