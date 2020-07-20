3904 N Highland St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Walk to Point Defiance Park from this cute and cozy West End home. Desirable open concept living with lots of natural light, indoor laundry and a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms, Master with en suite bath. Attached extra long one car garage provides storage plus parking. Minutes to Ruston waterfront, Ferry Terminal and all that Tacoma has to offer. Close to bus line in the quiet Enclave neighborhood. Small, well behaved pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.