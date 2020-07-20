All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3904 N Highland St
Last updated March 21 2019 at 7:05 AM

3904 N Highland St

3904 North Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3904 North Highland Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Point Defiance Park from this cute and cozy West End home. Desirable open concept living with lots of natural light, indoor laundry and a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms, Master with en suite bath. Attached extra long one car garage provides storage plus parking. Minutes to Ruston waterfront, Ferry Terminal and all that Tacoma has to offer. Close to bus line in the quiet Enclave neighborhood. Small, well behaved pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 N Highland St have any available units?
3904 N Highland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 N Highland St have?
Some of 3904 N Highland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 N Highland St currently offering any rent specials?
3904 N Highland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 N Highland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 N Highland St is pet friendly.
Does 3904 N Highland St offer parking?
Yes, 3904 N Highland St offers parking.
Does 3904 N Highland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 N Highland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 N Highland St have a pool?
No, 3904 N Highland St does not have a pool.
Does 3904 N Highland St have accessible units?
No, 3904 N Highland St does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 N Highland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 N Highland St has units with dishwashers.
