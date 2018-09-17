All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3828 E J St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3828 E J St.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3828 E J St.

3828 East J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3828 East J Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute newly remodeled Tacoma home! - This cute, freshly remodeled home will not last long! The interior is beautiful with hardwood flooring downstairs and arched ways. The dining room has an open concept with the kitchen and an arch way leads you into the living room with an electric fireplace and a huge picture window bringing in natural light. There is 1 large bedroom and the full bathroom on the main floor as well as a door that leads to where the washer & dryer hookups are located and an exit door to the back yard.
Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms!

This home is perfectly located close to shopping and on the bus line. The tenant is responsible for all utilities which includes, water/sewer/garbage/electric. Washer & Dryer hook-up only. All kitchen appliances. Electric baseboard heat. Sorry no pets.

If you would like to view this home, please go to our website lcpmwa.com and schedule a self showing today! You can also find an updated listing of all our available rentals!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 E J St. have any available units?
3828 E J St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 E J St. have?
Some of 3828 E J St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 E J St. currently offering any rent specials?
3828 E J St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 E J St. pet-friendly?
No, 3828 E J St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3828 E J St. offer parking?
Yes, 3828 E J St. offers parking.
Does 3828 E J St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 E J St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 E J St. have a pool?
No, 3828 E J St. does not have a pool.
Does 3828 E J St. have accessible units?
No, 3828 E J St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 E J St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3828 E J St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus