3828 E J St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Cute newly remodeled Tacoma home! - This cute, freshly remodeled home will not last long! The interior is beautiful with hardwood flooring downstairs and arched ways. The dining room has an open concept with the kitchen and an arch way leads you into the living room with an electric fireplace and a huge picture window bringing in natural light. There is 1 large bedroom and the full bathroom on the main floor as well as a door that leads to where the washer & dryer hookups are located and an exit door to the back yard.

Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms!



This home is perfectly located close to shopping and on the bus line. The tenant is responsible for all utilities which includes, water/sewer/garbage/electric. Washer & Dryer hook-up only. All kitchen appliances. Electric baseboard heat. Sorry no pets.



If you would like to view this home, please go to our website lcpmwa.com and schedule a self showing today! You can also find an updated listing of all our available rentals!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5485912)