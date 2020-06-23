All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3805 South Yakima Avenue -

3805 Yakima Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Come check out this great find in a wonderful location! Above a business, you will find your apartment. Located near multiple grocery stores, shopping centers, and a quick commute to I-5 and Tacoma Mall shopping. Come see it today! Enter in the front door and follow the stairs to unit F. Walk in to find original hardwood flooring throughout. To the right, you will find the adorable kitchen with nice tile flooring, granite counters, and dark wood cabinetry. Down the hall, you will find the bathroom with tub/shower combo. Further on is a den that can be used for a small bedroom or study area. At the end of the hall, the large bedroom with a huge window, great for sitting and enjoying the sun. Sorry, no pets. Street parking and coin-operated laundry. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month&#39;s rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have any available units?
3805 South Yakima Avenue - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have?
Some of 3805 South Yakima Avenue -'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 South Yakima Avenue - currently offering any rent specials?
3805 South Yakima Avenue - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 South Yakima Avenue - pet-friendly?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - offer parking?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - does not offer parking.
Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have a pool?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - does not have a pool.
Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have accessible units?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 South Yakima Avenue - have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 South Yakima Avenue - does not have units with dishwashers.
