3805 South Yakima Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come check out this great find in a wonderful location! Above a business, you will find your apartment. Located near multiple grocery stores, shopping centers, and a quick commute to I-5 and Tacoma Mall shopping. Come see it today! Enter in the front door and follow the stairs to unit F. Walk in to find original hardwood flooring throughout. To the right, you will find the adorable kitchen with nice tile flooring, granite counters, and dark wood cabinetry. Down the hall, you will find the bathroom with tub/shower combo. Further on is a den that can be used for a small bedroom or study area. At the end of the hall, the large bedroom with a huge window, great for sitting and enjoying the sun. Sorry, no pets. Street parking and coin-operated laundry. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.