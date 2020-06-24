Amenities

3803 S 8th St Available 04/03/19 3803 S 8th St Tacoma, WA 98405 - Quiet Street. Big House. Tons of storage, both in detached garage and full foot print basement. Hardwood floors. Huge bonus room upstairs. Den/Office. Big Kitchen space. Great House for entertaining. Lots of light. Fully fenced in yard, front and back. Two car detached garage and driveway parking. Gas forced air (central) heating. Walkable to 6th Ave coffee and restaurants. Must see to get a real feel of size. NO cats. Single dog restricted by breed, age and weight. To schedule a showing you must complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



