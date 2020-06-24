All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

3803 S 8th St

3803 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3803 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3803 S 8th St Available 04/03/19 3803 S 8th St Tacoma, WA 98405 - Quiet Street. Big House. Tons of storage, both in detached garage and full foot print basement. Hardwood floors. Huge bonus room upstairs. Den/Office. Big Kitchen space. Great House for entertaining. Lots of light. Fully fenced in yard, front and back. Two car detached garage and driveway parking. Gas forced air (central) heating. Walkable to 6th Ave coffee and restaurants. Must see to get a real feel of size. NO cats. Single dog restricted by breed, age and weight. To schedule a showing you must complete the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3903410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 S 8th St have any available units?
3803 S 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3803 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
3803 S 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 S 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 S 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 3803 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 3803 S 8th St offers parking.
Does 3803 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 S 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 3803 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 3803 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 3803 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 S 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 S 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 S 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
