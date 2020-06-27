3723 Broadmoor Dr NE

Amenities

3723 Broadmoor - This is a great Brown's Point neighborhood! This spacious home has both hardwood flooring and wall-to-wall carpeting, vaulted ceilings and plenty of light! This home has ample closet and storage space as well as built in shelving units. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located right across the street from a huge community park. This fantastic property won't be available for long! Small pets only with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Contact Liz Frye at 360-918-6265 or office 253-274-9190

Lizfrye@hawkinspoe.com



(RLNE2746664)