3723 Broadmoor Dr NE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3723 Broadmoor Dr NE

3723 Broadmoor Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Broadmoor Drive Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3723 Broadmoor - This is a great Brown's Point neighborhood! This spacious home has both hardwood flooring and wall-to-wall carpeting, vaulted ceilings and plenty of light! This home has ample closet and storage space as well as built in shelving units. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located right across the street from a huge community park. This fantastic property won't be available for long! Small pets only with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
Contact Liz Frye at 360-918-6265 or office 253-274-9190
Lizfrye@hawkinspoe.com

(RLNE2746664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have any available units?
3723 Broadmoor Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have?
Some of 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Broadmoor Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE offer parking?
No, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Broadmoor Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
