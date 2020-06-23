3602 45th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Large 3 Bedroom NE Tacoma Home - Newer Carpet, flooring and paint throughout this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. Master suite with 5 piece on suite master bath and large walk in closet. Family room with gas fire place, open kitchen with huge pantry, formal dining room and huge bonus room upstairs that could double as 4th bedroom. Kitchen features side by side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal. 2 car attached garage and nice patio in back yard. Newer washer and dryer included. Do not miss out on this great home!!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x Rent



Richard@havenrent.com



#3025



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4678634)