Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

3602 45th Ave NE

3602 45th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3602 45th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Large 3 Bedroom NE Tacoma Home - Newer Carpet, flooring and paint throughout this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. Master suite with 5 piece on suite master bath and large walk in closet. Family room with gas fire place, open kitchen with huge pantry, formal dining room and huge bonus room upstairs that could double as 4th bedroom. Kitchen features side by side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal. 2 car attached garage and nice patio in back yard. Newer washer and dryer included. Do not miss out on this great home!!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x Rent

Richard@havenrent.com

#3025

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4678634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 45th Ave NE have any available units?
3602 45th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 45th Ave NE have?
Some of 3602 45th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 45th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3602 45th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 45th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3602 45th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3602 45th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 3602 45th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 3602 45th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 45th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 45th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3602 45th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3602 45th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3602 45th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 45th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 45th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
