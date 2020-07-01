All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3518 S Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3518 S Monroe St
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3518 S Monroe St

3518 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3518 South Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tacoma craftsman updated 2+ bedroom 1 bathroom available now! - Welcome home to this updated 1924 craftsman home ready for move in now! Let's take a look around. Living and dining room areas have wood floors and light and bright natural wood wrapped windows. Great kitchen with wood floors and stainless steel appliances, a good space to work in. There are 2 great bedrooms on the main floor with good closet space and one with a ceiling fan. Large remodeled full bathroom with a claw foot bath tub and tiled shower, custom paint. Good storage closet's. Mud Room/Office area with great windows looking out into the back yard entertainment area. Full laundry space with full size washer dryer. Full basement room to work out or great storage. The upstairs attic bonus area is carpeted and ready for a craft room or play room. The home has a lovely backyard for entertaining with a stone tile patio area. Raised flower/garden beds. A detached 1 car garage and off street parking for 2 vehiclesn and a partially fenced in yard. Lots of charm this is a must see! This home is ready for move in!
Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5248278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 S Monroe St have any available units?
3518 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 S Monroe St have?
Some of 3518 S Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
3518 S Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 3518 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 3518 S Monroe St offers parking.
Does 3518 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 S Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 3518 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 3518 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 3518 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 S Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus