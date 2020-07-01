3518 S Monroe St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tacoma craftsman updated 2+ bedroom 1 bathroom available now! - Welcome home to this updated 1924 craftsman home ready for move in now! Let's take a look around. Living and dining room areas have wood floors and light and bright natural wood wrapped windows. Great kitchen with wood floors and stainless steel appliances, a good space to work in. There are 2 great bedrooms on the main floor with good closet space and one with a ceiling fan. Large remodeled full bathroom with a claw foot bath tub and tiled shower, custom paint. Good storage closet's. Mud Room/Office area with great windows looking out into the back yard entertainment area. Full laundry space with full size washer dryer. Full basement room to work out or great storage. The upstairs attic bonus area is carpeted and ready for a craft room or play room. The home has a lovely backyard for entertaining with a stone tile patio area. Raised flower/garden beds. A detached 1 car garage and off street parking for 2 vehiclesn and a partially fenced in yard. Lots of charm this is a must see! This home is ready for move in!

Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5248278)