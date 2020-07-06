All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

3414 N Proctor

3414 North Proctor Street · No Longer Available
Location

3414 North Proctor Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RENT North Tacoma Home - MOVE IN $100 OFF NOV or DEC - Very Nice home in North Tacoma. 3 levels, 2 bedroom + PLUS, Spacious living room & dinning room, Remodeled Kitchen with nice appliances, Half bath on main level & Full bath on upper level. Large laundry area with washer - dryer Plus a Rec-Room. Gardner's special!! includes a huge green house and raised beds for planting. Fenced yard & patio with plum tree and apple tree. Location near the Proctor District, near Water Front Rustin Way & so much more. Contact Claire at 253-207-5871 ext 100 Available!

(RLNE5321635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 N Proctor have any available units?
3414 N Proctor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3414 N Proctor currently offering any rent specials?
3414 N Proctor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 N Proctor pet-friendly?
No, 3414 N Proctor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3414 N Proctor offer parking?
No, 3414 N Proctor does not offer parking.
Does 3414 N Proctor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 N Proctor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 N Proctor have a pool?
No, 3414 N Proctor does not have a pool.
Does 3414 N Proctor have accessible units?
No, 3414 N Proctor does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 N Proctor have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 N Proctor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 N Proctor have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 N Proctor does not have units with air conditioning.

