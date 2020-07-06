3414 N Proctor

Amenities

RENT North Tacoma Home - MOVE IN $100 OFF NOV or DEC - Very Nice home in North Tacoma. 3 levels, 2 bedroom + PLUS, Spacious living room & dinning room, Remodeled Kitchen with nice appliances, Half bath on main level & Full bath on upper level. Large laundry area with washer - dryer Plus a Rec-Room. Gardner's special!! includes a huge green house and raised beds for planting. Fenced yard & patio with plum tree and apple tree. Location near the Proctor District, near Water Front Rustin Way & so much more. Contact Claire at 253-207-5871 ext 100 Available!



(RLNE5321635)