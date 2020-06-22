3412 S G St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Three private floors with nobody above or below! Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen. 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, each bedroom with their own bathroom. Beautiful city view. Full hook up for washer/dryer in each unit in the 1 car garage with remote access. NO SMOKING, NO PETS allowed. Location features 2 minute freeway access, just minutes to dinning and downtown, located in the Lincoln district. $1600 per month with utilities (water,sewer and garbage)If you qualify with 3x income good credit and rental history email for more info. Thanks