Tacoma, WA
3412 S G St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:06 AM

3412 S G St

3412 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three private floors with nobody above or below! Featuring a spacious living/dining room and kitchen. 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, each bedroom with their own bathroom. Beautiful city view. Full hook up for washer/dryer in each unit in the 1 car garage with remote access. NO SMOKING, NO PETS allowed. Location features 2 minute freeway access, just minutes to dinning and downtown, located in the Lincoln district. $1600 per month with utilities (water,sewer and garbage)If you qualify with 3x income good credit and rental history email for more info. Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 S G St have any available units?
3412 S G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3412 S G St currently offering any rent specials?
3412 S G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 S G St pet-friendly?
No, 3412 S G St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3412 S G St offer parking?
Yes, 3412 S G St offers parking.
Does 3412 S G St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 S G St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 S G St have a pool?
No, 3412 S G St does not have a pool.
Does 3412 S G St have accessible units?
No, 3412 S G St does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 S G St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 S G St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 S G St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 S G St does not have units with air conditioning.
