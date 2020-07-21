All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3306 E J St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3306 E J St
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3306 E J St

3306 East J Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3306 East J Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in East Tacoma -

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 700 sf 1-story home features a covered front porch, hardwood flooring, large fenced yard, tile counters and tiled bathroom, and a 1 car detached garage. The kitchen features vinyl flooring, range, refrigerator, and plenty of counter space. This home is close to downtown and commencement bay! No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3306 East J St.
Tacoma, WA 98404

Rent: $1,235.00/ month
Deposit: $1,135.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5083952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 E J St have any available units?
3306 E J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 E J St have?
Some of 3306 E J St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 E J St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 E J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 E J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 E J St is pet friendly.
Does 3306 E J St offer parking?
Yes, 3306 E J St offers parking.
Does 3306 E J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 E J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 E J St have a pool?
No, 3306 E J St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 E J St have accessible units?
No, 3306 E J St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 E J St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 E J St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTacoma 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Apartments
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus