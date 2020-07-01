All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

3107 54th Avenue Northeast

3107 54th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3107 54th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1,150 sq. ft. single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open concept living room and dining room combo. Bright kitchen, hardwood hallway floor, carpeted living room with an elegant gas fireplace leading into the back Atrium French door leading into a beautiful paved deck (A REAL SWEET RELAXING SPOT!!) Fenced back yard. Enjoy the allure of a well lit and maintained Bay Window in the dining room, adding style and can double as a Garden Window to accommodate an in-house plant decor. The beautifully landscaped yard is fully fenced with a programmable sprinkler system. The Master Bedroom boasts a sizable Walk-in-Closet and an updated bathroom. Skylights in both the Master and Guest bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer hook-up in laundry room with extra storage closet off to side. Attached two-car garage with storage space galore!! Two lockable sheds attached alongside the home. Please no shoes touring inside home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
3107 54th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 3107 54th Avenue Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 54th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3107 54th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 54th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 54th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 54th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

