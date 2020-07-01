3107 54th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 1,150 sq. ft. single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open concept living room and dining room combo. Bright kitchen, hardwood hallway floor, carpeted living room with an elegant gas fireplace leading into the back Atrium French door leading into a beautiful paved deck (A REAL SWEET RELAXING SPOT!!) Fenced back yard. Enjoy the allure of a well lit and maintained Bay Window in the dining room, adding style and can double as a Garden Window to accommodate an in-house plant decor. The beautifully landscaped yard is fully fenced with a programmable sprinkler system. The Master Bedroom boasts a sizable Walk-in-Closet and an updated bathroom. Skylights in both the Master and Guest bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer hook-up in laundry room with extra storage closet off to side. Attached two-car garage with storage space galore!! Two lockable sheds attached alongside the home. Please no shoes touring inside home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.