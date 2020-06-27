All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3101 So. Union Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3101 So. Union Ave.
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3101 So. Union Ave.

3101 South Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3101 South Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 1-Br., 1-Ba., Close In Location - Recently remodeled one-bedroom craftsman with additional large room in 1/2 floor above. Has great kitchen/dining area with granite counters, newer cabinets and appliances, ceramic tile floors. Bath has newer granite-topped vanity and ceramic-tiled floor. Other features are side-by-side washer/dryer; remodeled LR and BR with pergo floors, newer paint and blinds; a 720-sf garage for 1 car and abundant storage; and a fenced back yard. Location is very good for access to Highway 16, City offices and other employment, and points west and north. All recent City ordinances will apply to this rental.

Please note that, if you do apply on line, the $40 fee per adult 18 and over is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Therefore, do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken directly to me. Call Ron Thompson to schedule a viewing. Cell: 253-740-9397

(RLNE5047409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 So. Union Ave. have any available units?
3101 So. Union Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 So. Union Ave. have?
Some of 3101 So. Union Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 So. Union Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3101 So. Union Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 So. Union Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3101 So. Union Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3101 So. Union Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3101 So. Union Ave. offers parking.
Does 3101 So. Union Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 So. Union Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 So. Union Ave. have a pool?
No, 3101 So. Union Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3101 So. Union Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3101 So. Union Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 So. Union Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 So. Union Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus