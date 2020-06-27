3101 So. Union Ave.

Amenities

Remodeled 1-Br., 1-Ba., Close In Location - Recently remodeled one-bedroom craftsman with additional large room in 1/2 floor above. Has great kitchen/dining area with granite counters, newer cabinets and appliances, ceramic tile floors. Bath has newer granite-topped vanity and ceramic-tiled floor. Other features are side-by-side washer/dryer; remodeled LR and BR with pergo floors, newer paint and blinds; a 720-sf garage for 1 car and abundant storage; and a fenced back yard. Location is very good for access to Highway 16, City offices and other employment, and points west and north. All recent City ordinances will apply to this rental.



Please note that, if you do apply on line, the $40 fee per adult 18 and over is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Therefore, do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken directly to me. Call Ron Thompson to schedule a viewing. Cell: 253-740-9397



