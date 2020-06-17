All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3020 S 14th St

3020 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 South 14th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4ed280006 ----
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Craftsman in Central Tacoma. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, sleek modern cupboards. Bath has nostalgic claw-footed tub. Fully fenced backyard, washer/dryer in home, Off Street Parking. Easy distance to Hwy 16, I-5, major Tacoma thoroughfares. Close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 S 14th St have any available units?
3020 S 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 S 14th St have?
Some of 3020 S 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 S 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
3020 S 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 S 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 S 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 3020 S 14th St offer parking?
No, 3020 S 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 3020 S 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 S 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 S 14th St have a pool?
No, 3020 S 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 3020 S 14th St have accessible units?
No, 3020 S 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 S 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 S 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.

