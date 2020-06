Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 bath home in Tacoma!!!!! - ****** MUST SEE ******



Beautifully re-modeled and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house in a great neighborhood. Huge yard! New appliances throughout. Washer and dryer. Close to everything-UPS- Stadium. Will consider pets. Please email strimble@affinityrem.com or text 253-331-0393 3005 S. 14th St. Tacoma $1,700/month and $1,700 deposit Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



(RLNE5857876)