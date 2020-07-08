2502 S I Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 BED 2.5 BATH IN NEW TACOMA - Location, LOCATION! Charming & better then NEW 3 bed & 2 1/2 bath located off I-5 In NEW Tacoma. Enjoy the view of Mt Rainier right out your front door or the Tacoma shipyard docs. The perfect location if you are working at one of our Tacoma Hospitals or Colleges, you would be minutes away. Spacious 2 story with open kitchen & generous prep space for the chef in you. Dining opens up to slider that leads to huge entertainment sized deck. LARGE upper bedrooms & baths. Refrigerator & W/D included



12/1 Open House Sunday 12-1:30



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3704495)