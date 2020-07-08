All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2502 S I Street

2502 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 BED 2.5 BATH IN NEW TACOMA - Location, LOCATION! Charming & better then NEW 3 bed & 2 1/2 bath located off I-5 In NEW Tacoma. Enjoy the view of Mt Rainier right out your front door or the Tacoma shipyard docs. The perfect location if you are working at one of our Tacoma Hospitals or Colleges, you would be minutes away. Spacious 2 story with open kitchen & generous prep space for the chef in you. Dining opens up to slider that leads to huge entertainment sized deck. LARGE upper bedrooms & baths. Refrigerator & W/D included

12/1 Open House Sunday 12-1:30

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3704495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 S I Street have any available units?
2502 S I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2502 S I Street currently offering any rent specials?
2502 S I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 S I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 S I Street is pet friendly.
Does 2502 S I Street offer parking?
No, 2502 S I Street does not offer parking.
Does 2502 S I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 S I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 S I Street have a pool?
No, 2502 S I Street does not have a pool.
Does 2502 S I Street have accessible units?
No, 2502 S I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 S I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 S I Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 S I Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 S I Street does not have units with air conditioning.

