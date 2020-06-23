Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2386 Court G Available 01/01/19 Modern TownHouse With Views - This lovely Townhouse has four floors and offers views of the

Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. This home offers three bedrooms and two and 1/2 bathrooms. The main floor is an open concept design with a spacious living area and kitchen. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, large island and all the appliances for the chef in the house. There is a washer and dryer for your convenience and no yard to maintain.



A small pet may be negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00

(please keep in mind there is no yard)



Rent $ 2,400.00



Security Deposit $2,400.00



Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00



(RLNE2203334)