2305 South I Street
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

2305 South I Street

2305 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2305 South I Street - Beautiful 3 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,908 Sq Ft town-home in Tacoma overlooking the city and Mt. Rainier. Main level features: hardwood floors, bedroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, S/S appliances to include gas range, kitchen island w/breakfast bar, pantry, and living room with gas fireplace and slider to private deck with views. Upstairs features large master suite with a "see through" two-sided fireplace to jacuzzi tub and 5 piece tiled bath. Lower level features a 2-car tandem attached garage. Please call 253-964-4400 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2305 South I Street have any available units?
2305 South I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 South I Street have?
Some of 2305 South I Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 South I Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 South I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 South I Street pet-friendly?
No, 2305 South I Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2305 South I Street offer parking?
Yes, 2305 South I Street offers parking.
Does 2305 South I Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 South I Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 South I Street have a pool?
No, 2305 South I Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 South I Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 South I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 South I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 South I Street does not have units with dishwashers.

