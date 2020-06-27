Amenities

2305 South I Street - Beautiful 3 Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,908 Sq Ft town-home in Tacoma overlooking the city and Mt. Rainier. Main level features: hardwood floors, bedroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, open kitchen with granite counter-tops, S/S appliances to include gas range, kitchen island w/breakfast bar, pantry, and living room with gas fireplace and slider to private deck with views. Upstairs features large master suite with a "see through" two-sided fireplace to jacuzzi tub and 5 piece tiled bath. Lower level features a 2-car tandem attached garage. Please call 253-964-4400 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



