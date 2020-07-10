All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

2301 So. 'G' Street #H

2301 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
444- Urban Downtown Home With Roof Top Patio! - Welcome home to your new urban downtown home with a roof top patio! 2 bed, 2.25 bath with office and mudroom. This home comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, mudroom and office. The view is to die for from the rooftop patio. One car garage and ample street parking available. This modern unit is located just off major highways such as I-5, and 705 to make for an easy commute to any location north or south. Minutes away from downtown for desired restaurants and shopping. Don't miss the opportunity to call this beauty home. BLT:2012

Contact the receptionist to book your showing today

253-941-4012

receptionist@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have any available units?
2301 So. 'G' Street #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have?
Some of 2301 So. 'G' Street #H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 So. 'G' Street #H currently offering any rent specials?
2301 So. 'G' Street #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 So. 'G' Street #H pet-friendly?
No, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H offer parking?
Yes, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H offers parking.
Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have a pool?
No, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H does not have a pool.
Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have accessible units?
No, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 So. 'G' Street #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 So. 'G' Street #H does not have units with dishwashers.

