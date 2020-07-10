2301 So. 'G' Street #H

Amenities
444- Urban Downtown Home With Roof Top Patio! - Welcome home to your new urban downtown home with a roof top patio! 2 bed, 2.25 bath with office and mudroom. This home comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, mudroom and office. The view is to die for from the rooftop patio. One car garage and ample street parking available. This modern unit is located just off major highways such as I-5, and 705 to make for an easy commute to any location north or south. Minutes away from downtown for desired restaurants and shopping. Don't miss the opportunity to call this beauty home. BLT:2012
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4782613)