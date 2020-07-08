All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
222 N I St
222 N I St

222 North I Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 North I Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a93b67026 ---- Beautiful 1 bed / 1ba in charming Edwardian building set in desirable North Tacoma. This recently remodeled home is a perfect mix of historic charm and modernity, boasting new everything from kitchen to tile bath, featuring modern amenities while keeping the building's elegant Victorian aesthetic. Step into this bright, beautiful space, and be spellbound. W/D in unit. Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! No Pets. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! No Pets. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 N I St have any available units?
222 N I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 222 N I St currently offering any rent specials?
222 N I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N I St pet-friendly?
No, 222 N I St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 222 N I St offer parking?
No, 222 N I St does not offer parking.
Does 222 N I St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 N I St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N I St have a pool?
No, 222 N I St does not have a pool.
Does 222 N I St have accessible units?
No, 222 N I St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 N I St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 N I St have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 N I St does not have units with air conditioning.

