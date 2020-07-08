222 N I St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a93b67026 ---- Beautiful 1 bed / 1ba in charming Edwardian building set in desirable North Tacoma. This recently remodeled home is a perfect mix of historic charm and modernity, boasting new everything from kitchen to tile bath, featuring modern amenities while keeping the building's elegant Victorian aesthetic. Step into this bright, beautiful space, and be spellbound. W/D in unit. Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! No Pets. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



