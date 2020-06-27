All apartments in Tacoma
217 South 58th Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

217 South 58th Street

217 South 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 South 58th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
217 South 58th Street Available 08/12/19 This home is FLAWLESS! Neighborhood is DIVINE! 4 Bdrm/1Bath of SHEER PERFECTION! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $1,995.00
* Available: 8/12/2019
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Security Deposit: $1,995.00
RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED

Welcome to this STUNNING remodel, nestled in a neighborhood of very charming homes! Refinished hardwoods throughout, remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink. The exquisite dining room has LOVELY built ins.The living room is large and and features a magnificent fire place. There are two large bedrooms on the main floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Main floor bath has period tile, new vanity and refinished tub. AND HUGE BONUS AREA - Basement has 490 Sq. Ft. of beautifully finished space. Your choice - Craft Room - Pool Hall - - maybe a MAN CAVE? The yard is glorious and also fully fenced. You will feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane.

Sorry - this home has a no pet policy!

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 South 58th Street have any available units?
217 South 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 South 58th Street have?
Some of 217 South 58th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 South 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 South 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 South 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 South 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 217 South 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 South 58th Street offers parking.
Does 217 South 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 South 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 South 58th Street have a pool?
Yes, 217 South 58th Street has a pool.
Does 217 South 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 South 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 South 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 South 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
