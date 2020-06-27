Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated pool fireplace range

217 South 58th Street Available 08/12/19 This home is FLAWLESS! Neighborhood is DIVINE! 4 Bdrm/1Bath of SHEER PERFECTION! - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

* Rent: $1,995.00

* Available: 8/12/2019

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Security Deposit: $1,995.00

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED



Welcome to this STUNNING remodel, nestled in a neighborhood of very charming homes! Refinished hardwoods throughout, remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink. The exquisite dining room has LOVELY built ins.The living room is large and and features a magnificent fire place. There are two large bedrooms on the main floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Main floor bath has period tile, new vanity and refinished tub. AND HUGE BONUS AREA - Basement has 490 Sq. Ft. of beautifully finished space. Your choice - Craft Room - Pool Hall - - maybe a MAN CAVE? The yard is glorious and also fully fenced. You will feel like you are living on Wisteria Lane.



Sorry - this home has a no pet policy!



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

