2137 S M ST

Amazing 3Bd/1Bath Home!! - This 1910 home is beautiful inside and out! Located minutes from 705, Hwy 16 & I-5. This 1432 SqFt home has been updated yet keeping its history! This classic home has the original 5-panel doors with brass doorknobs, crown molding & trim, high ceilings, and claw foot bathtub. While obtaining the historical charm the home has fresh interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and Corian kitchen countertops. You will find lots of natural light beaming through the dining room bay window & vinyl double pane storm windows. The upstairs includes a large bonus room with skylight. The dog friendly home has a beautiful yard and patio for outdoor fun with a large fenced backyard. It includes a detached 1 car garage with shop and ample additional parking. This home is only available for a 1 yr. lease and will not renew.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters Insurance required

Deposit: $1600

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



No Cats Allowed



