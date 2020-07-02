All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2133 Yakima Ave

2133 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2133 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Fantastic 2-Bed Condo In Tacoma's UW Area - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,699.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,699.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
WOW! This town home has it all, from sparkling bamboo floors, shaker-style cabinets, radiant heat, contemporary style and awesome custom blinds. Combined with tall ceilings, windows and an open layout, you will feel right at home! 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with large den and with full 1 car garage. Baths all have beautiful tile, contemporary fixtures & faucets. Close to everything downtown Tacoma.

Sorry, we have a firm no pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Yakima Ave have any available units?
2133 Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Yakima Ave have?
Some of 2133 Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2133 Yakima Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2133 Yakima Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Yakima Ave offers parking.
Does 2133 Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133 Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 2133 Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 2133 Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Yakima Ave has units with dishwashers.

