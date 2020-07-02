2133 Yakima Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Fantastic 2-Bed Condo In Tacoma's UW Area

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,699.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,699.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

WOW! This town home has it all, from sparkling bamboo floors, shaker-style cabinets, radiant heat, contemporary style and awesome custom blinds. Combined with tall ceilings, windows and an open layout, you will feel right at home! 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with large den and with full 1 car garage. Baths all have beautiful tile, contemporary fixtures & faucets. Close to everything downtown Tacoma.



Sorry, we have a firm no pet policy.



(RLNE5670648)