2116 N 27th St - Unit A
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

2116 N 27th St - Unit A

2116 North 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2116 North 27th Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Water View from both Floors - Remarkable availability. This small bungalow has a view of the Sound right when you walk in the front door. Quality build. Newer roof and siding. Newer double paned windows. Walk right down the street to all that Old Town has to offer. This property is a Duplex, but the Units are completely detached and stand apart from each other. Rare set up. Shared yard, professionally kept. NO CATS. Single Dog limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5116018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

