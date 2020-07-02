All apartments in Tacoma
2108 N Oakes St

2108 North Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2108 North Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled 2 bed/1bath apartment North Tacoma - Property Id: 249673

Newly remodeled spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Tacoma 3 Bridges District. All new laminate floors, new bathroom and kitchen. Lots of closet space Walkable to retail stores, bars, coffee shop, and salons. Minutes from Ruston Waterfront, Proctor District, UPS, Stadium District and downtown Tacoma.

Shared coin-op laundry room on property. Water, Sewer, Garbage $85 per month.
No cats allowed. Dogs under 25lbs $25 per month and over 25lbs $50 per month .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249673
Property Id 249673

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5664204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 N Oakes St have any available units?
2108 N Oakes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 N Oakes St have?
Some of 2108 N Oakes St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 N Oakes St currently offering any rent specials?
2108 N Oakes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 N Oakes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 N Oakes St is pet friendly.
Does 2108 N Oakes St offer parking?
No, 2108 N Oakes St does not offer parking.
Does 2108 N Oakes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 N Oakes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 N Oakes St have a pool?
No, 2108 N Oakes St does not have a pool.
Does 2108 N Oakes St have accessible units?
No, 2108 N Oakes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 N Oakes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 N Oakes St has units with dishwashers.

