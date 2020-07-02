2108 N Oakes St

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 2 bed/1bath apartment North Tacoma - Property Id: 249673



Newly remodeled spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of North Tacoma 3 Bridges District. All new laminate floors, new bathroom and kitchen. Lots of closet space Walkable to retail stores, bars, coffee shop, and salons. Minutes from Ruston Waterfront, Proctor District, UPS, Stadium District and downtown Tacoma.



Shared coin-op laundry room on property. Water, Sewer, Garbage $85 per month.

No cats allowed. Dogs under 25lbs $25 per month and over 25lbs $50 per month .

No Dogs Allowed



