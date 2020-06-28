All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

210 N "G" St Apt A

210 North G Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North G Street, Tacoma, WA 98403
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Historic Stadium District Townhome! - This corner unit townhome has all that you need in Tacoma's HONEST upcoming neighborhood!
The oldest homes in town are within easy, leisurely walking distance... as is verdant Wright Park with it's perimeter jogging path and some great restaurants!
Has 2 master bedroom suites!
Ground floor:
- Extra deep 1 car garage
- Laundry room with sink and washer/dryer in place.
First floor:
- High ceiling living room with bay window
- Wood floored dining area
- Light and bright kitchen with all appliances
- 1/2 bath powder room
Second floor:
- Master bedroom with it's own bathroom in front
- 2nd bedroom with it's own bath in back

Totally refreshed and repainted, new carpets, very clean!
VACANT and ready right now

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

(RLNE5074991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 N "G" St Apt A have any available units?
210 N "G" St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 N "G" St Apt A have?
Some of 210 N "G" St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 N "G" St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
210 N "G" St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 N "G" St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 210 N "G" St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 210 N "G" St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 210 N "G" St Apt A offers parking.
Does 210 N "G" St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 N "G" St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 N "G" St Apt A have a pool?
No, 210 N "G" St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 210 N "G" St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 210 N "G" St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 210 N "G" St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 N "G" St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
