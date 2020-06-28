210 N "G" St Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Historic Stadium District Townhome! - This corner unit townhome has all that you need in Tacoma's HONEST upcoming neighborhood!

The oldest homes in town are within easy, leisurely walking distance... as is verdant Wright Park with it's perimeter jogging path and some great restaurants!

Has 2 master bedroom suites!

Ground floor:

- Extra deep 1 car garage

- Laundry room with sink and washer/dryer in place.

First floor:

- High ceiling living room with bay window

- Wood floored dining area

- Light and bright kitchen with all appliances

- 1/2 bath powder room

Second floor:

- Master bedroom with it's own bathroom in front

- 2nd bedroom with it's own bath in back



Totally refreshed and repainted, new carpets, very clean!

VACANT and ready right now



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM



(RLNE5074991)